Wambolt & Associates LLC Acquires 1,987 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 38.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Shares of TT traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.10. 3,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,122,003. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.24. Trane Technologies plc has a 1 year low of $123.08 and a 1 year high of $207.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is 52.91%.

In other news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,811,783. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their price target on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.