Wambolt & Associates LLC Buys 1,168 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,012,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,298,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $127,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789,532 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 421.5% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,182,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $120,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764,000 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,273,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,976,000. Institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $50.63. 210,242 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,991,312. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.43 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $44.41 and a 52 week high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

