Wambolt & Associates LLC Grows Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,981 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Intuit makes up about 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTU. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

INTU opened at $529.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.71 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $550.63 and a 200-day moving average of $484.45. Intuit Inc. has a 52 week low of $312.05 and a 52 week high of $582.96.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 21.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 2,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.53, for a total value of $1,137,435.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,222.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 389 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $551.33, for a total value of $214,467.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $481.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Barclays raised their price target on Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.55.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Article: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.