Wambolt & Associates LLC Has $1.05 Million Position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Wambolt & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) by 38.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,036 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,600 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,849,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 247.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 443,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,484,000 after buying an additional 315,759 shares during the period. JD Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,323,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,863,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 192,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,855,000 after buying an additional 59,184 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IDLV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.76. 24,677 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,769. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.32. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.31 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50.

