Wambolt & Associates LLC Increases Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wambolt & Associates LLC grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,646 shares during the quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 115,513 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 18,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $3,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. The company had a trading volume of 111,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,297,949. The firm has a market cap of $235.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 70.27%.

PFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

