Wambolt & Associates LLC Lowers Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Wambolt & Associates LLC cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $2,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 422.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 225.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

NYSEARCA:RPG traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $192.48. The company had a trading volume of 7 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,912. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $138.01 and a 52 week high of $206.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $198.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.63.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

