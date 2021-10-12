Wambolt & Associates LLC Purchases 1,518 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 0.8% of Wambolt & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETN. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in Eaton by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 54,947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,142,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 28,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 256.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,537,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,756 shares during the last quarter. 77.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HSBC lowered Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Argus raised their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.39.

ETN stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.84. The stock had a trading volume of 849 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,076. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $101.52 and a twelve month high of $171.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $161.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Eaton’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

In other news, Director Christopher M. Connor purchased 1,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $167.34 per share, with a total value of $167,340.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,201 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $358,785.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,919 shares of company stock worth $6,980,872. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

