Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.95

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of 1.95 per share by the construction company on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of NYSE:WSO.B remained flat at $$277.90 during midday trading on Tuesday. 12 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Watsco has a 1-year low of $139.00 and a 1-year high of $242.80.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 19.22%.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.