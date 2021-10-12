WBI Investments Inc. Has $12.12 Million Holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

WBI Investments Inc. cut its holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 368,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 377,716 shares during the quarter. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $12,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,620.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 28.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $105,000.

VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.72. 18,482 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,887,474. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.65 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.64.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%.

