WBI Investments Inc. Makes New Investment in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 37,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,076,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 10,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. 85.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KSS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kohl’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Shares of KSS stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 60,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,562,977. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $19.34 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

