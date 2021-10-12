WBI Investments Inc. Purchases 14,252 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

WBI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 1.1% of WBI Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 69,942,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,961,000 after acquiring an additional 7,039,559 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $195,299,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 568.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,374,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019,030 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,633,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,697 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,058,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,842 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price target on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.60.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $2,176,410.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.81 on Tuesday, hitting $95.93. The company had a trading volume of 35,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,411,680. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.92. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 96.71%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

