WBI Investments Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

WBI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 926.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,008 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MO. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter valued at $167,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 9,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE:MO traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $47.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.83 and a 1 year high of $52.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.57%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

