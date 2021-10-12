WBI Investments Inc. Sells 9,960 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

WBI Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 8.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 110,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,960 shares during the period. WBI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,134,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $979,052,000 after buying an additional 258,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,098,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,359,000 after purchasing an additional 67,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,266,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,291 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,722,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,754,000 after purchasing an additional 109,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,243,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,254,000 after purchasing an additional 87,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.13, for a total transaction of $27,678.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 1,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $89,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,652. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,097 shares of company stock worth $1,558,413. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IRM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,304. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.31. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $24.85 and a twelve month high of $49.58.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.75.

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

