WBI Investments Inc. Takes Position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 66,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 379,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,157,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 895,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,986,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,558,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Newell Brands by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 39,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its position in Newell Brands by 158.6% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 37,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

NWL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.30.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.49. 32,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,549,878. Newell Brands Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.57 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

