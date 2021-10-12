Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

WEC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.67.

In other news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $87.33 on Tuesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.55 and a 12-month high of $106.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.75.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.50%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

