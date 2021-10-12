Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 200 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 1,283,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,091,000 after buying an additional 162,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,658 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $741,493,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 252,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,686,000 after buying an additional 33,962 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 231,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $329,325,000 after buying an additional 7,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 210,689 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $326,640,000 after buying an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMG. Loop Capital began coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $1,800.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Truist increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $1,825.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,877.43.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $1,783.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,884.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,624.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total value of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,003 shares of company stock worth $57,382,197 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

