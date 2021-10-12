Wealthspire Advisors LLC Sells 50,639 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC cut its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 50,639 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in AT&T by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.91. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $185.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.69.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

