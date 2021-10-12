Wealthstar Advisors LLC Takes $181,000 Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Wealthstar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,289,000 after purchasing an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,915 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 40.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 15,591 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 100.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 122,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares in the last quarter. 50.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AGNC opened at $16.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.93.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a oct 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGNC shares. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded AGNC Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.28.

In related news, Director Gary D. Kain sold 30,000 shares of AGNC Investment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total transaction of $495,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

AGNC Investment Company Profile

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

