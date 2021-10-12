Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $294.82 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post $294.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $295.86 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $294.00 million. Webster Financial posted sales of $294.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.21. Webster Financial had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $293.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

WBS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.64.

WBS stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $56.57. 28,573 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,106. Webster Financial has a one year low of $28.26 and a one year high of $63.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is presently 57.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,901,000 after buying an additional 134,763 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after buying an additional 690,843 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,049,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,976,000 after buying an additional 197,670 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 309.8% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

