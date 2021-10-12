Wedbush Weighs in on Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) – Equities researchers at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 6th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.40). Wedbush also issued estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.95) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.85) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XENE. TheStreet downgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of XENE stock opened at $31.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.47. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $33.72.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,931 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,915 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after acquiring an additional 141,299 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,957,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.51% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

