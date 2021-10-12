Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 660,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,404,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.25% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the first quarter worth approximately $292,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth approximately $300,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the second quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 53.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

TBCP stock remained flat at $$9.77 during trading hours on Tuesday. 16 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,590. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.71.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

See Also: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.