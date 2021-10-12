Westchester Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,079,892 Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK)

Westchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,079,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,411,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Goal Acquisitions as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $738,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $482,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,501,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,574,000.

Get Goal Acquisitions alerts:

Shares of Goal Acquisitions stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.75. The stock had a trading volume of 128 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,022. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.67. Goal Acquisitions Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.55 and a 12-month high of $9.93.

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Goal Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goal Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.