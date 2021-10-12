Westchester Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 314,354 ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 314,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATIP. Selway Asset Management purchased a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $136,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $11,731,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth $817,000. 82.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ATIP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.46. The company had a trading volume of 7,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,677. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.81 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.97.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATIP shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. initiated coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded shares of ATI Physical Therapy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.98 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.94.

ATI Physical Therapy Profile

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

