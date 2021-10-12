Westchester Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)

Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Insight Holdings Group LLC purchased a new stake in WalkMe in the 2nd quarter valued at about $709,667,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter valued at approximately $12,750,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in WalkMe in the second quarter worth approximately $335,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in WalkMe during the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter valued at $1,721,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WKME traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.63. 259,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,703. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.91.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $46.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WKME has been the subject of several research reports. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.29.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

