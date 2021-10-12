Westchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)

Westchester Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) by 30.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,356 shares during the quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned about 0.35% of Qell Acquisition worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qell Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,148,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qell Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Qell Acquisition by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 59,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QELL stock remained flat at $$9.41 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 749,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,023. Qell Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $15.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88.

Qell Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

