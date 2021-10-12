Westchester Capital Management LLC Takes Position in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA)

Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 777,728 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,756,000. W. R. Grace & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Westchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Westchester Capital Management LLC owned 1.17% of W. R. Grace & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 514,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,578,000 after acquiring an additional 125,581 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $950,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRA remained flat at $$69.99 during midday trading on Tuesday. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 60.34 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter. W. R. Grace & Co. had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 69.34%. Equities analysts forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Grace & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

W.R. Grace & Co engages in the production and sale of chemicals and materials. It operates through the Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies segments. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment includes catalysts and related products and technologies used in refining, petrochemical and other chemical manufacturing applications.

