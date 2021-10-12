Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) Price Target Cut to C$54.00

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$58.00 to C$54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $60.00 target price on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.09.

Shares of WPM stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 118,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,630. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of $34.85 and a one year high of $51.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The firm had revenue of $330.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.49 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,210,000 after acquiring an additional 185,826 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 16,580,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,551,000 after buying an additional 380,544 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,313,000 after buying an additional 181,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,225,000 after buying an additional 55,827 shares in the last quarter. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

