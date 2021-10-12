Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Given New C$54.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group to C$54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “na” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.76% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$70.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$82.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$76.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$67.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock traded up C$0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$47.89. 467,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,301. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$44.09 and a 12 month high of C$67.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$53.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$54.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$405.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$399.68 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

