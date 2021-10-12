Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Wilmar International Limited (OTCMKTS:WLMIY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 88.9% from the September 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

WLMIY stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,374. Wilmar International has a one year low of $29.26 and a one year high of $42.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.69.

Get Wilmar International alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $1.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%.

Wilmar International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the processing, merchandising, and distribution of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Tropical Oils; Oilseeds and Grains; Sugar; and Others. The Tropical Oils segments processes, merchandise, brands and distributes palm oil and laurics related products including oleo chemical and biodiesel.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Wilmar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilmar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.