Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $179.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.29.

WING has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wingstop in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 554.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.70. 4,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,029. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.41, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.23.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.

Wingstop Company Profile

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

