Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $179.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.29.
WING has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wingstop from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on Wingstop from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.11, for a total value of $62,146.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock valued at $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ WING traded up $4.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $163.70. 4,319 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 418,029. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.41, a PEG ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $172.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.23.
Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $74.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.39%.
Wingstop Company Profile
Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.
See Also: The risks of owning bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.