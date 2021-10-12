WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $36.58

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (NYSEARCA:EPI) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.58 and traded as high as $38.11. WisdomTree India Earnings Fund shares last traded at $37.95, with a volume of 413,844 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 35,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 3.6% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 25,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 11.7% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund during the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree India Earnings Fund by 20.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period.

WisdomTree India Earnings Fund (The Fund) seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the WisdomTree India Earnings Index. The Index measures the performance of profitable companies incorporated and traded in India that are eligible to be purchased by foreign investors and that meet specific criteria developed by WisdomTree Investments.

