WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 454,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in WisdomTree Investments were worth $2,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter worth $84,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 259.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,546 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WETF opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.74 million, a P/E ratio of 61.56 and a beta of 1.81. WisdomTree Investments, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.41 and a 12-month high of $7.38. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.33.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.58 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 18.36% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

WETF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.82.

WisdomTree Investments Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

