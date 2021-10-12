Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at DA Davidson

Stock analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.19.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY traded up $3.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $257.19. 1,164,434 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,690,568. Workday has a 52 week low of $201.62 and a 52 week high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $254.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.80. The company has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,428.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $1,361,313.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.00, for a total value of $159,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 597,793 shares of company stock worth $155,919,565 in the last 90 days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Workday by 9.4% in the third quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 11,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands acquired a new position in shares of Workday in the third quarter worth about $725,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Workday by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,250 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

