World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $134.85 Million

Equities research analysts predict that World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD) will announce $134.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for World Acceptance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $140.70 million and the lowest is $129.00 million. World Acceptance reported sales of $124.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that World Acceptance will report full year sales of $557.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $536.00 million to $578.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $570.58 million, with estimates ranging from $533.00 million to $608.17 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow World Acceptance.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $129.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.77 million. World Acceptance had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 23.05%.

WRLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of World Acceptance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stephens upgraded shares of World Acceptance from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In other World Acceptance news, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.09, for a total value of $47,272.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcintyre sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,655,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,720 shares of company stock worth $4,413,848 over the last 90 days. 39.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of World Acceptance by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,080 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in World Acceptance by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in World Acceptance by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,192 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 5,731 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in World Acceptance by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,868,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in World Acceptance by 142,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WRLD stock traded down $1.64 on Wednesday, reaching $198.16. 5,674 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,609. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $191.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 13.37 and a current ratio of 13.37. World Acceptance has a 1 year low of $82.44 and a 1 year high of $209.00.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

