WPP’s (WPP) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of WPP (LON:WPP) in a report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock.

WPP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.80) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,110 ($14.50) price objective on WPP in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on WPP from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 1,240 ($16.20) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,100 ($14.37) price target on WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 1,108 ($14.48) price target on shares of WPP in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,094.22 ($14.30).

Shares of WPP stock opened at GBX 983 ($12.84) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 980.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 973.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.23. The stock has a market cap of £11.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.03. WPP has a twelve month low of GBX 587.80 ($7.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,024.46 ($13.38).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.16) per share. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. WPP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Thomas Ilube acquired 1,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 965 ($12.61) per share, with a total value of £9,987.75 ($13,049.06).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

