Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 53,000 shares, a growth of 657.1% from the September 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 261,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:WYNMY traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.24. 84,940 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,564. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.55. Wynn Macau has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.33.

Wynn Macau Company Profile

Wynn Macau, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates the Wynn Palace and Wynn Macau casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with a total of 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; and 14 food and beverage outlets.

