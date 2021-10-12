Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 31,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 747,004 shares.The stock last traded at $31.70 and had previously closed at $31.65.

XENE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.33.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.36.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 323.04% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 million. Equities analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 226.0% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,678,973 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,262,000 after buying an additional 1,163,931 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 958,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after buying an additional 8,915 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 18.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 902,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,801,000 after purchasing an additional 141,299 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $15,957,000. Finally, Ghost Tree Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% in the first quarter. Ghost Tree Capital LLC now owns 850,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,215,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

