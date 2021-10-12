XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Stake Boosted by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,025 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC owned 0.09% of XPEL worth $2,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 4.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,217,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,211,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 75.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,060,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,915,000 after buying an additional 456,546 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in XPEL by 12.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,040,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,039,000 after buying an additional 116,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in XPEL by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 860,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,154,000 after buying an additional 20,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP lifted its stake in XPEL by 425.2% in the first quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 441,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,908,000 after buying an additional 357,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

XPEL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded XPEL from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of XPEL opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.21 and a beta of 2.36. XPEL, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.60 and a 1-year high of $103.84.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.13. XPEL had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $68.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.15 million. Equities analysts anticipate that XPEL, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Constantine sold 5,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $364,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,214,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,566,079.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Pape sold 8,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.10, for a total value of $736,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,572,345 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Profile

XPEL, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of automotive products. It offers paint protection, aumototive, and flat glass window films, and plotters. The company was founded on October 14, 2003 and is headquartered in San Antonio, TX.

