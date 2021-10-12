YUSRA (YUSRA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $45,564.00

YUSRA (CURRENCY:YUSRA) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, YUSRA has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. YUSRA has a market cap of $5.02 million and approximately $45,564.00 worth of YUSRA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YUSRA coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001898 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00057403 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00118512 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.54 or 0.00072655 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,051.34 or 0.99773802 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,353.96 or 0.05865544 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About YUSRA

YUSRA’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins. The official website for YUSRA is yusra.global . YUSRA’s official Twitter account is @YusraGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for YUSRA is https://reddit.com/r/Yusra_Global

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSRA GLOBAL is a cryptocurrency created on the basis of Waves platform and has its own development of PoS mining to confirm transactions in the YUSRA network. “

YUSRA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSRA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSRA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUSRA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

