Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) will announce sales of $151.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Community Bank System’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $150.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.97 million. Community Bank System reported sales of $152.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Bank System will report full year sales of $610.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $604.50 million to $616.59 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $633.96 million, with estimates ranging from $628.30 million to $637.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Community Bank System.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $151.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 75,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 9,010 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 39,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 107,050.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 14,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CBU traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $71.12. 2,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,821. Community Bank System has a fifty-two week low of $54.95 and a fifty-two week high of $82.53. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Community Bank System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.25%.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

