Zacks: Analysts Anticipate IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to Announce -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IMAC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMAC) to post ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for IMAC’s earnings. IMAC reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 25%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IMAC will report full year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.62) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow IMAC.

IMAC (NASDAQ:IMAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). IMAC had a negative return on equity of 43.24% and a negative net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 million.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered IMAC to a “hold” rating and set a $1.80 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Alliance Global Partners lowered IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, National Alliance Securities lowered IMAC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $2.35 to $1.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMAC opened at $1.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.50 and its 200 day moving average is $1.69. IMAC has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.67 million, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of -1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC in the first quarter valued at about $4,125,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of IMAC by 1,145.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 554,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 509,548 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of IMAC by 10.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 213,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 19,496 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of IMAC in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in IMAC during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 17.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAC Company Profile

IMAC Holdings, Inc provides medical services through integrated medicine and chiropractic regeneration centers. Its services include medical treatments, regenerative medicine, physical medicine, physical therapy, spinal decompression and chiropractic manipulation. The company was founded by Matthew C.

