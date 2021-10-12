Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.27 Million

Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) will announce $99.27 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for LSI Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $93.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $105.24 million. LSI Industries reported sales of $70.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 41.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that LSI Industries will report full year sales of $384.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $383.36 million to $385.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $421.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LSI Industries.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $97.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.00 million. LSI Industries had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 6.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in LSI Industries by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 621,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 35,012 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $671,000. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter worth about $3,529,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYTS opened at $8.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.45 million, a P/E ratio of 38.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90. LSI Industries has a 52-week low of $6.78 and a 52-week high of $11.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

