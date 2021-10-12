Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.49 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Omega Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:OMGA) to report earnings per share of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Omega Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the lowest is ($0.55). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, December 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($2.60) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($1.77). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.53) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.92) to ($3.31). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Omega Therapeutics.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($3.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($2.94).

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ OMGA traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,778. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.78. Omega Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $15.50 and a 52 week high of $24.29.

Omega Therapeutics Company Profile

Omega Therapeutics Inc is a development-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming(TM) platform harness the power of epigenetics to develop a new class of DNA-sequence-targeting, mRNA-encoded programmable epigenetic medicines. Omega Therapeutics Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

