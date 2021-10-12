Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $272.76 Million

Analysts expect Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to post sales of $272.76 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Pegasystems’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $254.49 million and the highest is $287.50 million. Pegasystems reported sales of $225.95 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will report full year sales of $1.25 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.28 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Pegasystems.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $325.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.70 million. Pegasystems had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 11.22%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pegasystems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.44.

Shares of PEGA opened at $122.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $131.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 764.63 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pegasystems has a 1-year low of $109.06 and a 1-year high of $148.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Pegasystems’s payout ratio is currently -8.76%.

In other news, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 673 shares of Pegasystems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $90,855.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Efstathios A. Kouninis sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $66,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,274 shares of company stock valued at $303,648 over the last three months. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEGA. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pegasystems during the first quarter worth about $112,211,000. Foxhaven Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 89.3% in the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,119,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000,000 after acquiring an additional 528,008 shares during the period. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 30.8% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,613,907 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,534,000 after purchasing an additional 380,135 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 84.9% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 813,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,976,000 after purchasing an additional 373,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new position in Pegasystems in the second quarter worth $51,621,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

