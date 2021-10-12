Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Will Announce Earnings of $0.80 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) will post $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Charles Schwab’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the highest is $0.81. The Charles Schwab posted earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.53 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover The Charles Schwab.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on SCHW. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. raised their price target on shares of The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.94.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $5,796,494.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.96, for a total transaction of $70,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 514,061 shares of company stock worth $37,643,972. 7.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Charles Schwab by 117.5% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new position in The Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.07. 113,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,188,097. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $78.95. The firm has a market cap of $139.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

