Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $54.40 Million

Analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) will post sales of $54.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.80 million and the highest is $55.00 million. Washington Trust Bancorp posted sales of $57.12 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will report full year sales of $222.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $223.50 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $220.95 million, with estimates ranging from $213.90 million to $228.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Washington Trust Bancorp.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm had revenue of $55.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.80 million.

WASH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler raised shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

In other Washington Trust Bancorp news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $421,578.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 756 shares of Washington Trust Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $40,824.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 103,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,162 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.04. The stock had a trading volume of 32,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,376. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $56.20. The company has a market capitalization of $953.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 52.00%.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

