Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Will Post Earnings of $3.10 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) will report $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.84. Williams-Sonoma posted earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will report full-year earnings of $13.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.44 to $14.15. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $12.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.83 to $15.50. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Williams-Sonoma.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price for the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $171.41 on Tuesday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $87.94 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total transaction of $2,463,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total value of $1,389,797.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,488 shares of company stock worth $7,993,614 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 269.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $93,131,000 after acquiring an additional 425,621 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 934.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 350,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,899,000 after acquiring an additional 316,299 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $41,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 807,894 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $128,980,000 after acquiring an additional 231,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 184,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Williams-Sonoma (WSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.