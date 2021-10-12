Zacks: Analysts Expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Post $1.77 EPS

Brokerages expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.05 and the lowest is $1.48. Citigroup reported earnings per share of $1.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 26.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $10.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.55 to $10.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.25 to $8.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 27.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on C. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.97.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in Citigroup by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $71.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Citigroup has a 1 year low of $40.49 and a 1 year high of $80.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.99. The firm has a market cap of $145.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

