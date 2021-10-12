Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $976.65 Million

Brokerages expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will report sales of $976.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $953.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $994.21 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported sales of $636.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.16 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $832.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.73.

In other news, EVP Brian K. Beeler sold 28,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.91, for a total value of $3,036,911.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,774,050.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $2,507,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,025,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,206 shares of company stock worth $19,994,717 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 30.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 47.4% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the second quarter valued at $3,085,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 311.4% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 14,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 79,752 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.22. The stock had a trading volume of 501,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,467. The company has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a PE ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 1 year low of $66.41 and a 1 year high of $115.86.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

