Zacks: Analysts Expect Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) will report earnings per share of $0.70 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Movado Group’s earnings. Movado Group also posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Movado Group will report full year earnings of $2.95 per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Movado Group.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $173.87 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 11.25%.

A number of analysts have commented on MOV shares. TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Shares of NYSE:MOV traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.83. The stock had a trading volume of 37,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,886. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. Movado Group has a 52 week low of $10.07 and a 52 week high of $38.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $733.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 7th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is presently 86.96%.

In other Movado Group news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 3,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $120,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mitchell Cole Sussis sold 10,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $389,731.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,870 shares in the company, valued at $523,592.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock valued at $883,033. Company insiders own 28.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Movado Group by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Movado Group by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 68,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 21,468 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Movado Group by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,248,000 after acquiring an additional 65,102 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in Movado Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $943,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Movado Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 89,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 10,634 shares during the period. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

